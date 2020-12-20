Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six get life term in UP for abducting boy in 2005

The government advocate also said that a case of kidnapping was registered based on the complained lodged by the boys cousin.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:40 IST
Six get life term in UP for abducting boy in 2005

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district sentenced six people to life imprisonment for abducting a six-year-old boy 15 years ago. Government advocate Virendra Kumar Singh on Sunday said the minor was abducted on March 7, 2005, when he was going to attend a coaching class along with his cousin in Revti police station area.

Additional District Judge Chandrabhanu Singh on Saturday held the six people guilty of abducting the boy and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. The government advocate also said that a case of kidnapping was registered based on the complained lodged by the boy's cousin. The minor was found from Gopal Nagar, he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave grips Rajasthan's Mount Abu as temperature drops below 1 degree Celsius

As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, the temperature at Rajasthans Mount Abu dropped to minus one degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD, on Sunday. According to the IMD, The maximum temperature ...

Farmers facing problems to sell their products in Rajkot

Farmers in Rajkot are facing difficulties in selling their products due to the night curfew imposed in the state. People were seen flouting social distancing norms and many did not prefer to wear masks.Farmers find it difficult to transport...

Metro car shed land issue can be resolved via dialogue: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he was open for resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land issue through dialogue. Addressing people of Maharashtra through a live web cast, Thackeray lamented that the centra...

Cultural festival organised in Srinagar to showcase talents from J-K

A three-day cultural event Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal- e-Chila- e- Kalaan popularly known as 40-days of harsh winters is being held in Srinagar to welcome the chilly season. The December 19-21 event will showcase several cultural program...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020