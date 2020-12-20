BSF apprehends Pakistani fisherman off Gujarat coast

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday apprehended a 35-year-old Pakistani fisherman and seized his boat in Sir Creek, Gujarat. The BSF stated, "BSF troops yesterday apprehended a 35-year-old Pakistani fisherman and seized his boat in Sir Creek, Gujarat."

"A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and the search operation is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered," the official statement added. On December 17, the BSF shot two armed intruders from Pakistan and seized a huge cache of arms, besides three packets of contraband weighing 3.25 kilograms from their possession in Amritsar, Punjab. (ANI)

