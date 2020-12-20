Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai activists stage crop top protest against lese majeste law

The crop top is a reference to pictures showing the king dressed in one which have appeared in European tabloids in recent years. Among at least 35 activists currently facing charges under the lese majeste law is 16-year-old Napasin Trirayapiwat, who wore a crop top and had anti-monarchy slogans written on his midriff at a protest.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:23 IST
Thai activists stage crop top protest against lese majeste law

Some of Thailand’s highest profile protest leaders dressed in crop tops and paraded at a Bangkok shopping mall on Sunday in a jibe against King Maha Vajiralongkorn to demand the repeal of the law against insulting the monarchy. The crop top is a reference to pictures showing the king dressed in one which have appeared in European tabloids in recent years.

Among at least 35 activists currently facing charges under the lese majeste law is 16-year-old Napasin Trirayapiwat, who wore a crop top and had anti-monarchy slogans written on his midriff at a protest. "If we don't fight for Naphasin today, nobody will be safe from expressing their opinions," said Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak, who is also facing royal insult charges which can mean up to 15 years in prison.

The Royal Palace made no comment and has not done so since the start of protests in July. Government spokesman Anucha Buropchaisri said lese majeste was being used in accordance with the law and not to block freedom of expression. A small group of royalists briefly shouted at the protest leaders before being moved along by security guards.

The protest leaders were joined by a few dozen supporters as they posed outside a fashion store selling designs by one of the king’s daughters. Many shoppers expressed bemusement. The United Nations human rights office called on Thailand on Friday to amend the lese majeste law. The government responded that it was similar to libel laws.

Youth-led protests began in July to call for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and for the drafting of a new constitution. They later demanded reforms to the monarchy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth kills alcoholic father in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpurs Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk...

Shilpa Shetty, family off to Goa on vacation

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation. The Dhadhkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boo...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...

19 coronavirus deaths in UP, toll climbs to 8,196

With 19 fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral disease in the state has risen to 8,196 on Sunday, official data showed. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 5,74,631 with as many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020