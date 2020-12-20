Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man flees after marrying 2 women in 5 days

According to the complaint, one of the Khandwa victims relative who had gone to a wedding dinner in Mhow tehsil of Indore sent photographs to her family through mobile phone on December 7 of the accuseds second marriage in five days, the police officer said.Subsequently, the Khandwa womans family lodged a police complaint here, seeking registration of an FIR against the accused.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:54 IST
MP: Man flees after marrying 2 women in 5 days

A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly married two women in five days in Madhya Pradesh and then fled, police said on Sunday. Based on a cheating complaint filed by a woman's family here on Saturday, the police are conducting a probe into the matter, Khandwa's Kotwali police station inspector B L Mandloi said.

The accused, resident of Musakhedi area in Indore, allegedly married a woman in Khandwa on December 2 and another woman at Mhow in Indore on December 7, the official said quoting the complaint. According to the complaint, one of the Khandwa victim's relative who had gone to a wedding dinner in Mhow tehsil of Indore sent photographs to her family through mobile phone on December 7 of the accused's second marriage in five days, the police officer said.

Subsequently, the Khandwa woman's family lodged a police complaint here, seeking registration of an FIR against the accused. As per the complaint, the family spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and household items given to the bride.

The complaint also stated that the accused, after marrying the woman here, took her to his place in Indore. After a few days, he told her that he had to go to Bhopal for some unavoidable work, but, he went to Mhow to marry another woman, the official said.

On December 2, the accused had come for the wedding here with his parents, brothers, sister and other relatives, he said. When the Khandwa victim's family spoke to the woman with whom the accused tied the knot in Indore, she told them that her marriage was arranged and not a forced one, as per the complaint.

After December 7, the accused did not return home and switched off his mobile phone, Mandloi said. Search was underway for the absconding accused, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth kills alcoholic father in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpurs Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk...

Shilpa Shetty, family off to Goa on vacation

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation. The Dhadhkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boo...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...

19 coronavirus deaths in UP, toll climbs to 8,196

With 19 fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral disease in the state has risen to 8,196 on Sunday, official data showed. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 5,74,631 with as many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020