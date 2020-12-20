Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL5 PM-LD GURUDWARA PM offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Sunday and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, for his supreme sacrifice. DEL43 VIRUS-MEETING-UK STRAIN Health Ministry calls urgent meeting on Monday to discuss new coronavirus strain in UK New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there. By Payal Banerjee CAL19 WB-SHAH-FARMERS Tomar may meet protesting farmers in a day or two: Shah Bolpur: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

CAL18 WB-SHAH-MEDIA Amit Shah blasts Mamata govt over attack on Nadda's convoy Bolpur: Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, and asserted the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation. DEL42 DL-LD FARMERS Farmers to observe hunger strike on Monday; halt highway toll collection in Hry from Dec 25-27 New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against the Centre's new agri laws, farmers on Sunday announced that they will observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest here and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. DEL31 INDIA-BANGLA-BORDER India-Bangladesh border talks to be held in Guwahati from Tuesday New Delhi: The 51st director general-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in Guwahati from December 22 to 26, an official statement said.

DEL38 SAUDI-INDIA-INVESTMENT Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia New Delhi: Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. LEGAL LGD5 UP-HC-TEMPLE-NAMAZ Namaz at Mathura temple: Allahabad HC grants bail to accused Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly offering namaz at a Mathura temple around two months ago. LGD4 GREEN-FOREST-DEPT Revamp forest department in Delhi: NGT New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned to revamp the forest department in Delhi appropriately for the protection of environment and a meaningful enforcement of the rule of law.

LGB1 MH-COURT-GOODWIN Multi-crore fraud: Court rejects bail plea of Goodwin owners Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the bail application of two owners of Goodwin Jewellers, arrested in connection with a multi-crore cheating case involving thousands of investors. FOREIGN FGN25 NEPAL-OLI-2NDLDALL PARLIAMENT Nepal PM Oli gets Parliament dissolved amidst infighting; Oppn cries foul over ‘controversial’ move Kathmandu: Nepal’s embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday sprang a surprise on his rivals and got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” within the ruling dispensation. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN24 UK-LOCKDOWN Millions in stringent new UK lockdown amid coronavirus variant surge London: A surge in the infection rate caused by a new variant of coronavirus has led to millions entering a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown in the UK from Sunday, with non-essential shops and businesses now closed. By Aditi Khanna FGN8 US-NEHAL-MODI-FRAUD Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York New York: Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the world's biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. By Yoshita Singh.