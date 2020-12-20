Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' delegation from UP meet Tomar, show support for farm laws

Impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarifications of the recently enacted farm laws, a delegation from a Western Uttar Pradesh farmers' union met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan here on Sunday to extend their support for the new agricultural Acts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:07 IST
Farmers' delegation from UP meet Tomar, show support for farm laws
The farmers' delegation meets Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarifications of the recently enacted farm laws, a delegation from a Western Uttar Pradesh farmers' union met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan here on Sunday to extend their support for the new agricultural Acts. The delegation from farmers' organisation Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, comprising of farmers from Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and other districts, submitted a letter to Tomar extending their support to the three farm laws. BJP MP from UP's Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan was also present.

"We had doubts regarding the farm laws but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance, we have decided to extend our support for the laws. PM Modi has said that it will be beneficial for the farmers and we believe him," farmer leader Chandra Mohan, who led the delegation, told ANI. Balyan said that the opposition political parties want the farmers' agitation to continue as they have nothing else to do.

"They are doing politics over the farm laws. They have nothing else to do and hence they want the farmers' agitation to continue. We are worried about farmers and soon there will be another round of talks between the farmers and government," he said. Before this, 10 organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee, met Union Agriculture Minister Tomar on December 14 to extend their support.

Amid protests in and around Delhi against the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Tomar recently wrote an open letter to the farmers, saying "misunderstanding has been created among some farmer unions" and "white lies" are being spread on minimum support price. The minister slammed the Congress saying that they had spoken in favour of such laws before they were enacted. He said that AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal were also speaking "in a different tone".

In his eight-page letter, Tomar said he comes from a family of farmers and knows the finer points and challenges of farming. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominee comments on 2021 vaccine rollout

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for US surgeon general says its more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late springS...

42 arrested from Delhi-based call centre for duping foreign nationals

Forty-two people were arrested for allegedly running a call centre in west Delhis Peeragarhi area and duping foreign nationals to the tune of Rs 70 crore by posing as officers of law enforcement agencies, police said on Sunday. The accused ...

Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on SundaySuperintendent of Police City Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad...

Triumphant Shah marches through Bolpur denouncing Mamata's "fiefdom" politics

Having dented Mamata Banerjees citadel a day before, a triumphant Amit Shah drove through the Bolpur city centre on Sunday like a victor amid showers of marigold petals and chants of Jai Shri Ram. The architect of BJPs resurgence in the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020