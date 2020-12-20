Two men taken into custody for 'misbehaving' with actress in Kerala

Two men, who allegedly misbehaved with a young Malayalam actress at a mall here, were taken into custody on Sunday, police said. The duo were taken into custody by a city police team probing the case and their arrest will be recorded on Monday.

The men will be charged under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), they said. The case is being investigated by Kalamassery police inspector on the directive of Kochi city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

Earlier, a lawyer engaged by the culprits had said that they would surrender before the police or court soon. CCTV visuals of two men walking through the Kochi metro station covering their faces with masks were aired by police.

In a video telecast by news channels on Sunday, the men hailing from a north Kerala town, denied the allegations. Both claimed that they did not touch the actress deliberately in an inappropriate manner.

The incident had occurred on Thursday when the actress had gone shopping along with her mother, sister and brother. In a social media post, she had alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back.

The actress also alleged that the men apparently stalked her and her sister. Taking a serious note of the incident, the state women's commission has registered a case on its own.