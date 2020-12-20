Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two men taken into custody for 'misbehaving' with actress in Kerala

Two men, who allegedly misbehaved with a young Malayalam actress at a mall here, were taken into custody on Sunday, police said. The duo were taken into custody by a city police team probing the case and their arrest will be recorded on Monday.The men will be charged under IPC Section 354 Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, they said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:06 IST
Two men taken into custody for 'misbehaving' with actress in Kerala

Two men, who allegedly misbehaved with a young Malayalam actress at a mall here, were taken into custody on Sunday, police said. The duo were taken into custody by a city police team probing the case and their arrest will be recorded on Monday.

The men will be charged under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), they said. The case is being investigated by Kalamassery police inspector on the directive of Kochi city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

Earlier, a lawyer engaged by the culprits had said that they would surrender before the police or court soon. CCTV visuals of two men walking through the Kochi metro station covering their faces with masks were aired by police.

In a video telecast by news channels on Sunday, the men hailing from a north Kerala town, denied the allegations. Both claimed that they did not touch the actress deliberately in an inappropriate manner.

The incident had occurred on Thursday when the actress had gone shopping along with her mother, sister and brother. In a social media post, she had alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back.

The actress also alleged that the men apparently stalked her and her sister. Taking a serious note of the incident, the state women's commission has registered a case on its own.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus spread throughout the US, bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. Some initial evidence suggested the virus began in bats, which infected another animal...

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...

Centre has right to summon officers; CAA rules to be considered after COVID vaccination starts: Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Naddas convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him secur...

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the former was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020