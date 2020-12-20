India records 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stand at 95.51 pc

Left Menu
With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the Health Ministry, 29,690 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours. The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent today.

The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,477 after 341 deaths. "India's present active caseload consists of just 3.04 per cent of India's total positive cases," Ministry said.

A total of 5,711 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala on Sunday, said state health department. There are 61,694 active cases and 6,41,285 in the state. The death toll in Kerala stands at 2,816 after 30 deaths reported on Sunday. Karnataka reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 1,062 discharges and 5 deaths on Sunday. According to state health department, there are a total of 9,09,469 COVID-19 cases including 8,82,944 discharges, 14,497 active cases and 12,009 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, 1,198 discharges, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, said state health department on Sunday. The total positive cases in the state stands at 8,06,891 including 7,85,315 discharges, 9,593 active cases and 11,983 deaths. Delhi reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 1,275 recoveries and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department. Total cases in the national capital stand at 6,17,005 including 5,96,580 recoveries, 10,148 active cases and 10,277 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,31,284, said the health department on Sunday. The department said the total recoveries stand at 2,16,485 after 1,274 recoveries were recorded on Sunday. The death toll stands at 3,481 after 13 deaths today. Uttarakhand reported 464 COVID-19 cases, 347 recoveries and 5 deaths on Sunday. The state health department said that the total cases in the state stand at 86,317 including 77,673 total recoveries, 6,177 active cases and 1,413 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 438 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,78,723. The state health department informed that there are 8,67,445 recovered cases, 4,202 active cases and 7,076 deaths in the state. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI, "Our first priority has been safety and effectiveness of vaccines. We do not want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India." (ANI)

