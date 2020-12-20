Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria borderReuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:43 IST
Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.
Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the sources said.
Tunisian forces are carrying out operations in the Kasserine and Saloum mountain range to flush out Ajned Kilafha militants allied to Islamic State.