Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:43 IST
Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.

Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the sources said.

Tunisian forces are carrying out operations in the Kasserine and Saloum mountain range to flush out Ajned Kilafha militants allied to Islamic State.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aide: Biden won't talk about son Hunter with AG candidates

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming press secretary said Sunday that Biden would not discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general. A federal investigation into the finances of Bidens son, Hunter,...

France says it will bar all people coming from Britain for 48 hours

France will bar entry for 48 hours from Sunday night to all people coming from the United Kingdom, including freight carriers, by road, air, sea or rail, the prime ministers office said. The suspension is expected to take effect from 2300 G...

Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus spread throughout the US, bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. Some initial evidence suggested the virus began in bats, which infected another animal...

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020