Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone - security sources 

At least three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday. No casualties were reported, sources said.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 21-12-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:56 IST
Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone - security sources 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday. Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

An anti-rocket system set up to defend the U.S. Embassy fired and diverted one of the rockets, said one security official whose office is inside the Green Zone. No casualties were reported, sources said.

