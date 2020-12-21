Left Menu
Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched

A 20-year-old soldier from Tennessee who went missing from New York states Fort Drum was found dead, officials said Sunday, adding that an investigation has been launched.

PTI | Syracuse | Updated: 21-12-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 05:13 IST
A 20-year-old soldier from Tennessee who went missing from New York state's Fort Drum was found dead, officials said Sunday, adding that an investigation has been launched. Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction, according to an Army statement. The Army asked for help from the public, and police agencies in several states joined the search effort.

The Selmer Police Department in Tennessee reported on its Facebook page Saturday evening that Harris was found dead. Neither police nor the Army gave any details about how Harris died or where he was found. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command said foul play is suspected. ''His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019. Fort Drum is located near the Canadian border, around 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Syracuse.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019. He was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

