U.S. House votes to extend government funding for one day to avert shutdown

U.S. House votes to extend government funding for one day to avert shutdownReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 06:13 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.
The measure now heads to the U.S. Senate for approval. Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).