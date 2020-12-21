MACT rejects compensation claim in mishap that killed girl

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has rejected a plea for compensation filed by the parents of a girl who died in a road accident in 2017. MACT Member MM Walimohammed, as per the detailed order made available on Monday, said the claimants failed to prove that Mamta Pundalik Sawar, resident of Vakadi in Panvel, died because of rash and negligent driving.

On October 5, 2017, Mamta, six years of age at the time, was in the lap of her mother Bhanu who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler which skidded. Mamta fell down and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, and during the MACT hearings, her father Pundalik admitted the child had slipped from his wife's grip when the motorcycle skidded and there didn't seem to be any rash act by the rider.

The company that insured the motorcycle also contended that police had not slapped charges against the rider. The MACT rejected the compensation claim on December 16.