Maha: 2 held with 31 kgs of sandalwood in Aurangabad

Two people were arrested in Vaijapur area of Aurangabad district allegedly with 31 kilograms of sandalwood, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Dongargaon Phata and apprehended Jabbar Khan (50) and Prakash Meher (53), both residents of Bhokardan in Jalna, who had arrived there on a motorcycle, a Crime Branch official said.

''We seized 31 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs 62,000. Shillod rural police has registered a case and is probing further,'' he added.