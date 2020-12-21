Maha: 2 held with 31 kgs of sandalwood in Aurangabad
Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Dongargaon Phata and apprehended Jabbar Khan 50 and Prakash Meher 53, both residents of Bhokardan in Jalna, who had arrived there on a motorcycle, a Crime Branch official said.We seized 31 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs 62,000.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:51 IST
Two people were arrested in Vaijapur area of Aurangabad district allegedly with 31 kilograms of sandalwood, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Dongargaon Phata and apprehended Jabbar Khan (50) and Prakash Meher (53), both residents of Bhokardan in Jalna, who had arrived there on a motorcycle, a Crime Branch official said.
''We seized 31 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs 62,000. Shillod rural police has registered a case and is probing further,'' he added.
