CCB arrests accused absconding in Cottonpet drug case

A team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police has arrested Vinay Kumar, one of the accused absconding in the Cottonpet drug case, officials said on Monday.

The case pertains to alleged drug abuse among VIP personalities including Kannada film actors Ragini, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and others.

A few key accused in the case, including former Minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, are still at large. The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month. (ANI)