Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police recovers 11 grenades dropped by drone from Pakistan

Director General of Police DGP Dinkar Gupta said they launched a search operation immediately after receiving information from the Border Security Force about the drone movement.The BSF personnel deployed at the Chakri border outpost in the Gurdaspur sector had noticed a Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory around 11.30 pm and they immediately fired multiple shots to bring it down.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:19 IST
Punjab Police recovers 11 grenades dropped by drone from Pakistan

Eleven hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Monday. The consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about one km from the border, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal told PTI over the phone. The box of hand grenades had been attached with a wooden frame and was lowered from the drone to the ground with a nylon rope, said police, adding that they recovered it on Sunday evening. Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said they launched a search operation immediately after receiving information from the Border Security Force about the drone movement.

The BSF personnel deployed at the Chakri border outpost in the Gurdaspur sector had noticed a Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory around 11.30 pm and they immediately fired multiple shots to bring it down. After the BSF alerted the Gurdaspur police about the incident, the station house officer of Dorangla reached the spot. On hearing the buzzing sound of the drone, cops fired multiple shots from AK-47 and SLR rifles to bring it down but it soon disappeared, said police. A search and combing operation was launched on Sunday morning, leading to the recovery of a plastic box containing 11 Arges-type HG 84. The drone, however, was not recovered and it is suspected that it managed to fly back into Pakistan after dropping the recovered payload, said police.

The Arges-type HG 84 is a conventional system, spraying shrapnel out to a distance of 30 metres, the DGP said. A case under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at the Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur and further investigation is on, said the DGP.

The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district. Police on Monday said they have arrested two more people in a case involving the cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs through drones.

On December 14 this year, police had arrested Lakhbir Singh and Bachittar Singh, who were members of a module using drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons. The questioning of Lakhbir led to the arrest of a Delhi-based Lucky Dhawan who had supplied him with a quadcoptor drone without any formal documentation or billing, as required under government instructions, said police.

During questioning, Dhawan revealed that the drone supplied to Lakhbir was assembled by Baldev Singh, a resident of Delhi. Search of his workshop led to the recovery of four drones, said Dinkar Gupta. Baldev Singh does not possess any valid government authorisation to conduct the business of purchase and sale of drones, said police. Police said they are examining documents recovered from Dhawan to trace supplies of drones and and their hardware to Punjab and other states..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for t...

Peru suspends flights to and from Europe due to new virus strain

Peru suspended flights to and from Europe for two weeks and has put its health and travel authorties on maximum alert to prevent the entry of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the United Kingdom, President Francisco Sagasti said ...

Lebanese parliament agrees to lift banking secrecy for one year

Lebanons parliament passed a law on Monday to lift banking secrecy for one year in a move that could clear the way for a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock. Such an audit is on a lis...

HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to regulators on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Amazon to oppose before regulators a Rs 24,713 crore deal by Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd to sell assets to Reliance Retail but said that the US e-commerce giants attempt to control Future Reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020