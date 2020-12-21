Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rs 8.8 cr recovered in fines from violators in Guj

A release issued by the state police said fines were collected from 88,593 people, with Rs 1.25 crore collected on an average from 12,500 violators per day.It said 8,536 people were arrested statewide under section 188 of IPC for violating COVID-19 guidelines, and 6,063 vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities where night curfew is in place. The fine for not wearing a mask in public places in the state is Rs 1,000.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:10 IST
COVID-19: Rs 8.8 cr recovered in fines from violators in Guj

Fines to the tune of Rs 8.82 crore have been collected between December 14 and 20 by police in Gujarat from people violating the mask rule amid the coronavirus outbreak and those spitting in public, an official said on Monday. A release issued by the state police said fines were collected from 88,593 people, with Rs 1.25 crore collected on an average from 12,500 violators per day.

It said 8,536 people were arrested statewide under section 188 of IPC for violating COVID-19 guidelines, and 6,063 vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities where night curfew is in place. The fine for not wearing a mask in public places in the state is Rs 1,000.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and boosts dollar

Equities around the world tumbled on Monday, the dollar strengthened and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain threatened to torpedo optimism over a vaccine-fuelled rebound in economic growth. On Wall Stre...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Colombia to receive 1.7 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in February

Colombia will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in February, the country health ministry said on Monday.The 1.7 million doses are enough to vaccinate about 850,000 people as each require...

Nagpur sees 235 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 324 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur rose by 235 to reach 1,20,287 on Monday, while eightdeaths took the toll to 3,857, an official saidA total of 324 people were discharged, taking thecount of such cases to 1,10,397, leaving the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020