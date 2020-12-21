Left Menu
U.S. Treasury has not seen any damage from widespread hack-CNBC

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Department's unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday. "We do not see any breaking into our classified systems.

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Department's unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

"We do not see any breaking into our classified systems. Our unclassified systems did have some access," Mnuchin said about the massive hack, suspected to have been carried out by Russians, which penetrated multiple government agencies. "I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

