Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elusive PLFI commander gunned down in Jharkhand

Based on a tip-off about the movement of Gudiya and other PLFI members in Koyangsar, a joint team of the district police and the CRPF launched an operation this morning and retaliated when the Maoists opened fire, he said.Though Gudiya was killed in the gunbattle, other members of the squad managed to escape and search is on to trace them.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:54 IST
Elusive PLFI commander gunned down in Jharkhand

A regional commander of the outlawed Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI), wanted by the police for involvement in over 100 criminal cases, was on Monday killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand's Khuti district. Jidan Gudiya, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was gunned down in a joint operation by the state police and the CRPF in the forests of Koyangsar in the district, Inspector General of Police Saket Kumar Singh told PTI.

Singh said an AK-47 has also been recovered from the area. Based on a tip-off about the movement of Gudiya and other PLFI members in Koyangsar, a joint team of the district police and the CRPF launched an operation this morning and retaliated when the Maoists opened fire, he said.

Though Gudiya was killed in the gunbattle, other members of the squad managed to escape and search is on to trace them. Singh said Dinesh Gope, the top commander of PLFI, with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, might have been a part of the group that fled, taking advantage of the dense forest cover.

Police is trying to contact family members of Gudiya, who had been evading arrest for more than a decade, to hand over his body, Singh added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU agency OKs COVID-19 vaccine, 1st shots expected in days

The European Union drug regulator recommended the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use Monday, raising hopes that the 27 nations in the bloc can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas. The move ...

Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse

Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, includi...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Vice Prez Naidu condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, describing him as an astute administratorVora died at the age of 92 on Monday following post-COVID-19 complicationsDeeply saddened to learn about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020