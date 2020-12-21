Left Menu
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a girl in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. As per the complaint lodged at the Binjharpur police station, the man barged into the house of the 15-year-old girl when she was alone on Saturday afternoon.He bolted the main door of our house from inside and raped my daughter.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:02 IST
Teen allegedly raped in Odisha's Jajpur, 1 arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said. As per the complaint lodged at the Binjharpur police station, the man barged into the house of the 15-year-old girl when she was alone on Saturday afternoon.

''He bolted the main door of our house from inside and raped my daughter. He also threatened to kill her if she discloses the incident to anybody,'' the mother of the survivor stated in the complaint. Both the accused and the girl are from the same village, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation started, they said. ''We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act after conducting raids at several places,'' said inspector Niranjan Sabar.

