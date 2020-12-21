Left Menu
HC orders suo motu PIL on illegal parking, garbage along Kolkata's Maidan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:20 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the initiation of a suo motu public interest litigation on the state of the Maidan, a large green stretch owned by the Army beside the Eastern Command headquarters in the heart of Kolkata, in view of garbage on the grounds and illegal parking on the roads crisscrossing it. A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee directed the Registrar (administrationI) to immediately forward a copy of the order to the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command and to the officer who heads the Bengal Area Command, asking the Additional Solicitor-General to inform the appropriate Army authorities.

''Let a suo motu public interest litigation be lodged as to the state of the Maidan and its adjoining areas, particularly the filth that is the Brigade Parade Ground, the illegal parking of cars on Casuarina Avenue, Hospital Road, Queen's Way, Khidderpore Road and Cathedral Road despite orders of Supreme Court prohibiting the same,'' the division bench ordered. Passing the order in the presence of the Additional Solicitor-General and West Bengal Advocate-General on the virtual mode, the court directed the state to ascertain who is responsible for maintaining the Brigade Parade Ground and the Maidan area generally.

The bench noted that there also appears to be an attempt to put up concrete construction on the Maidan, which is illegal and which cannot be done without the Army's permission. Expressing its anguish, the court said that the entire stretch of the area up to the Shahid Minar, except for the pocket to the right of Red Road as one comes from south to the north appears to be a sea of waste, with rubbish and litter strewn all around.

It said that immediate steps are needed to be taken, including prohibiting parking not only on the streets mentioned, but also along Dufferin Road, Mayo Road and Red Road. The court directed that the matter will appear for hearing on December 24.

