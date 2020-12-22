Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ski great Northug to be jailed for traffic and drug offences

A court in Norway has found two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug guilty of serious traffic offences and possession of narcotics and sentenced him to seven months in prison and a lifetime driving ban.

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:29 IST
Ski great Northug to be jailed for traffic and drug offences

A court in Norway has found two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug guilty of serious traffic offences and possession of narcotics and sentenced him to seven months in prison and a lifetime driving ban. The Oslo District Court said in its ruling on Monday that Northug, 34, put himself and others in danger by driving recklessly and too fast. Northug was arrested in August in Norway after driving his Jaguar in excess of 200 kph (125 mph).

Judge Ole Kristen Oeverberg said, particularly incriminating, was that Northug filmed the driving act on his mobile phone. A previous conviction for drunk driving in 2014 also weighed on the court's verdict. “It is aggravating that several films were made of the speeding offenses which, according to the accused's own explanation, were shown to friends,” the judge said, according to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

After being stopped for speeding, police searched Northug's home and found cocaine. Northug admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding, and driving under the influence. The Norwegian great, who won two gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and is a 13-time world champion, retired from the sport in 2018.

He said he accepted Monday's sentence and wouldn't appeal. “Northug wants to take the punishment he has received and move on in life,” his lawyer Halvard Helle told reporters after court's decision.

The sentence is unconditional, meaning Northug has to serve time in jail. In 2014, Northug crashed his car in Norway while driving under the influence of alcohol. He fled the scene and later apologized for the incident in which a male passenger broke his collar bone.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil investigates rescue of maid enslaved for nearly 40 years

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Brazilian woman enslaved as a maid from the age of eight for almost four decades and forced into marriage has been rescued in a rare crackdown on domestic slavery, offi...

Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

President-elect Joe Bidens pick for defense secretary made his first foray into the world of Twitter on Monday, an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the A...

Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospi...

Cohen says he has earned early release from home confinement

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former lawyer, says he has earned early release from home confinement but federal authorities refuse to credit him for good behavior and hundreds of hours of work and prison courses completed behind ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020