Maoist wanted in over 18 cases arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:40 IST
A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit wanted in over 18 cases has been arrested in Jharkhand's Paschim Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Hoilora forest in Gudri police station area on Monday and nabbed Akash Mundu, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, two magazines and 17 cartridges have been seized from his possession, he said. Police is interrogating him to find out the whereabouts of his associates, the officer added.

