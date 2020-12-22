Left Menu
"Center must shun its ego, agree to farmers' demands": AAP's Raghav Chadha

The Central Government must shun its ego and agree to the demands of the farmers that are reasonable and the farm laws must be repealed with immediate effect, said Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:43 IST
Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Government must shun its ego and agree to the demands of the farmers that are reasonable and the farm laws must be repealed with immediate effect, said Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. "Centre must let go of this ego and agree to all demands of farmers. No resolution seems to be in sight. The government must repeal three black laws with immediate effect," said Chadha.

"Modi government seems to be in this ego clash with farmers. The demands of Indian farmers are reasonable," he added. Speaking about the new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England, Chadha said that we must learn from our past experiences and take strict precautionary measures.

"Delhi is one state that witnessed the repercussions and had to face the brunt of unchecked international travelers and flights in the early days of COVID-19. Therefore, the spread of the virus initially in Delhi was the worst. We must learn from our past experiences," said Chadha. It took an extremely exceptional display of administrative might and political will from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the people of Delhi to fight the virus, he added.

"We must ban all flights, whether commercial or passenger coming in from the UK with immediate effect. This plea was made by CM Kejriwal as well. A delay of even a day can cost us heavily.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

