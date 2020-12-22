Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5

A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:31 IST
Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5

A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said. The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul's main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office in the city's Doghabad neighbourhood. It was not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack.

The car, a white sedan, did not appear to have any markings on it that indicated that its passengers were medical workers. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed in the blast. Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said two others were wounded in the attack. The identity of the fifth person killed was not immediately known.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which damaged nearby buildings and shops. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

IS also claimed responsibility for Saturday's rocket attacks at the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials. On Sunday at least nine people were killed and around 20 others including a member of the parliament were wounded in Kabul when the MP Khan Mohammad Wardak's convoy was targeted by a car bomb, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the...

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow ...

Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elep...

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020