Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, has been released from Sitapur jail on Monday after securing bail from a court in a forgery case.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:32 IST
UP: Azam Khan's wife secures bail, released after 10 months in prison
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, has been released from Sitapur jail on Monday after securing bail from a court in a forgery case. On December 21 late night, Fatima walked out of jail and said, "I am released from jail after 10 months, I give full credit to the judiciary, and the judiciary has done justice with me," said Tanzim Fatima.

"I did not get any special facility in jail," she added. Her husband, Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan, and disqualified MLA from UP, son Abdullah Azam continue to remain in jail.

The three had surrendered on 26 February this year. (ANI)

