Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop misuse, wastage of potable water: NGT New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) M'

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking a direction to stop misuse and wastage of the potable water forthwith and to install CCTV cameras at the water filling points of Delhi Jal Board.According to the applicant, DJB officers should supervise the water filling process, an operator cabin should be set up and a CCTV camera should also be installed to enable the monitoring by the executive engineer concerned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:37 IST
Stop misuse, wastage of potable water: NGT New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) M'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The misuse and wastage of potable water has to be prevented and authorities should continuously monitor it, the National Green Tribunal has said. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while asking a petitioner, who sought to stop water wastage, to take up the matter with the statutory authorities concerned as per law.

''There cannot be two views that misuse of water has to be prevented but the Issue is of continuously monitoring which has to be done by the authorities concerned,'' the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking a direction to stop misuse and wastage of the potable water forthwith and to install CCTV cameras at the water filling points of Delhi Jal Board.

According to the applicant, DJB officers should supervise the water filling process, an operator cabin should be set up and a CCTV camera should also be installed to enable the monitoring by the executive engineer concerned. The applicant noted that there is indiscriminate misuse and wastage of potable water by government agencies. The NGT had earlier expressed concern over the wastage of water during the filling of the tankers for supply in different areas and had directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to look into the issue.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India finds five with coronavirus on UK flight, testing for strain

Five people arriving in India from Britain have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government official said on Tuesday, but it was not clear if they had a highly infectious new strain of the virus. India has the second-highest num...

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the...

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow ...

Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020