MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:56 IST
Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on December 28.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had chaired a high-level meeting on Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in Bhopal. The Chief Minister's Office had said that forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Shivraj Chouhan said the Bill will ensure that no religious conversion is carried out forcefully, or by tempting someone or through marriage.

"Forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Mass religious conversion (2 or more people) will attract 5-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 Lakh," Madhya Pradesh CMO had said. Any marriage done with the intention of religious conversion will be considered null. Anyone going through religious conversion willingly as well as the concerned religious leader will have to inform the District Magistrate one month in advance, Madhya Pradesh CMO stated.

"Proposal of 1-5 yrs of imprisonment and Rs 25,000 minimum fine for violators of Article 3 of the Bill. In case the victim is a minor, woman or belongs to SC-ST communities, 2-10 years of imprisonment and minimum Rs 50,000 fine proposed," the CMO added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

