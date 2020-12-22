Bail granted to Azam Khan's wife shows truth prevails: Akhilesh Yadav
The bail of Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan proves, those who so ever indulges in hate politics will have to face the defeat, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:10 IST
The bail of Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan proves, those who so ever indulges in hate politics will have to face the defeat, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. "The bail of Tazeen Fatimaji, wife of Rampur MP Azam Khanji, has proved that those who so ever indulge in hate politics, ultimately will have to face the truth. The path of lies that BJP is pursuing leads to injustice and downfall. This is a victory for those who believe in justice," Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, was released from Sitapur jail on Monday after getting bail from the court in a forgery case. On December 21 late night, Fatima walked out of jail and said," I am released from jail after 10 months, I give full credit to the judiciary, and the judiciary has done justice with me," said Tanzim Fatima, wife of SP leader Azam Khan
"I did not get any facility in jail. Eating, drinking, and living here as ordinary prisoners lived," she added. Her husband Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan and disqualified MLA from UP, son Abdullah Azam continue to remain in jail. The family has spent ten months in jail.
They had surrendered on 26 February this year. (ANI)
