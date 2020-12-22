Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bail granted to Azam Khan's wife shows truth prevails: Akhilesh Yadav

The bail of Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan proves, those who so ever indulges in hate politics will have to face the defeat, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:10 IST
Bail granted to Azam Khan's wife shows truth prevails: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The bail of Tazeen Fatima, wife of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan proves, those who so ever indulges in hate politics will have to face the defeat, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. "The bail of Tazeen Fatimaji, wife of Rampur MP Azam Khanji, has proved that those who so ever indulge in hate politics, ultimately will have to face the truth. The path of lies that BJP is pursuing leads to injustice and downfall. This is a victory for those who believe in justice," Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, was released from Sitapur jail on Monday after getting bail from the court in a forgery case. On December 21 late night, Fatima walked out of jail and said," I am released from jail after 10 months, I give full credit to the judiciary, and the judiciary has done justice with me," said Tanzim Fatima, wife of SP leader Azam Khan

"I did not get any facility in jail. Eating, drinking, and living here as ordinary prisoners lived," she added. Her husband Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan and disqualified MLA from UP, son Abdullah Azam continue to remain in jail. The family has spent ten months in jail.

They had surrendered on 26 February this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares end lower on worries over new coronavirus strain

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in its regional peers, as investors fear a highly infectious new coronavirus strain detected hit Britain could hurt global economic recovery. Countries across the globe shut their borders t...

VHP to rope in 5 lakh volunteers in Karnataka for Ram temple fundraising

The VHP will rope in over five lakh volunteers to start a door-to-door fundraising drive in Karnataka from January 15 to February 27 next year to build a grand Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the outfits international working president Alok Kuma...

One more COVID-19 death in Ladakh

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, while seven fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. The union territorys COVID-19 tally has reached 9,286 and the death toll mounted to 125, officials said.Fifty-two more patients have recove...

Family stranded in S.Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

When businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in Cape Town on Dec. 12 she was looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends before flying back to Germany early next month.But the emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020