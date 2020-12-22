Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: One held for manufacturing, supplying fake fertilisers

The accused allegedly supplied the fake products to Malwa, Rewa, Satna among other places in the state, the official said.The police are investigating the role of the godown owner and persons who supplied raw material to the accused, he added..

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:24 IST
MP: One held for manufacturing, supplying fake fertilisers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested here for allegedly manufacturing and supplying fake fertilisers and pesticides of branded firms in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. The police nabbed Mayank Khatri from neighbouring Narsinghpur district on Monday night, additional superintendent of police G P Khandel said.

The accused had been absconding following a joint raid conducted by officials from the agriculture, tax departments and district administration at a godown near Khajri-Khiriya bypass, the official said. A huge quantity of coal dust, marble rock powder, salt and chemicals, besides plastic bags bearing names of branded firms were seized during the raid, he said.

The equipment used in production including weighing and packaging machines were also seized in the raid, he said. The accused allegedly supplied the fake products to Malwa, Rewa, Satna among other places in the state, the official said.

The police are investigating the role of the godown owner and persons who supplied raw material to the accused, he added..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares end lower on worries over new coronavirus strain

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in its regional peers, as investors fear a highly infectious new coronavirus strain detected hit Britain could hurt global economic recovery. Countries across the globe shut their borders t...

VHP to rope in 5 lakh volunteers in Karnataka for Ram temple fundraising

The VHP will rope in over five lakh volunteers to start a door-to-door fundraising drive in Karnataka from January 15 to February 27 next year to build a grand Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the outfits international working president Alok Kuma...

One more COVID-19 death in Ladakh

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, while seven fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. The union territorys COVID-19 tally has reached 9,286 and the death toll mounted to 125, officials said.Fifty-two more patients have recove...

Family stranded in S.Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

When businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in Cape Town on Dec. 12 she was looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends before flying back to Germany early next month.But the emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020