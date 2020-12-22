Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three arrested in UP's Azamgarh district under new anti-conversion law

Three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Azamgarh district under the states new anti-conversion law, police said on Tuesday. Balchandra, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar were arrested in Deeh Kauthaul village on Sunday, Station House Officer of Deedargaj Sanay Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:19 IST
Three arrested in UP's Azamgarh district under new anti-conversion law

Three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district under the state's new anti-conversion law, police said on Tuesday. Balchandra, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar were arrested in Deeh Kauthaul village on Sunday, Station House Officer of Deedargaj Sanay Kumar Singh said. The three men came to the village and allegedly organised a meeting at Tribhuvan Yadav's home to convert people to Christianity, the police officer said.

A villager, Ashok Yadav, informed the police, following which the arrests were made under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, he said. The ordinance mainly envisages that no person shall convert, either directly or indirectly from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

The onus to prove that the conversion has not been done forcibly will lie on the person accused of the act and the convert, it said..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...

ICICI Bank unveils online platform for foreign businesses in India

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform for foreign companies that want to set-up or expand their businesses in India, providing them various banking solutions and value-added services. Infinite India platform offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020