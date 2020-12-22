Left Menu
Bihar judicial officers, caught in a Nepal hotel with women, dismissed from service

Gupta, who was then the Principal Judge, family court at Samastipur, and Singh and Ram who were then respectively Additional District Judge and Additional Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate at Araria, were caught by Nepal police during a raid conducted at a hotel in Viratnagar.They were released later on though the matter came to light when it was reported in a Nepalese newspaper.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:40 IST
Three judicial officers in Bihar, who were caught in compromising position with women at a hotel in Nepal a few years ago, have been dismissed from service. According to a notification issued by the state general administration department on Monday, the dismissed officials are Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram.

The notification, which quotes a communication issued by the Patna High Court, added that their dismissals shall be deemed effective from February 12, 2014 and they would stand deprived of all post-retirement benefits. Gupta, who was then the Principal Judge, family court at Samastipur, and Singh and Ram who were then respectively Additional District Judge and Additional Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate at Araria, were caught by Nepal police during a raid conducted at a hotel in Viratnagar.

They were released later on though the matter came to light when it was reported in a Nepalese newspaper. Inquiry was subsequently initiated against them by the Patna High Court in which they were found guilty and their dismissal from service was recommended.

Their appeal before the Supreme Court was turned down last year..

