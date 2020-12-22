Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's total active caseload slumps below 3 lakh, lowest in 163 days

India has achieved another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak as the active caseload of the country has fallen below 3 lakh for the first time after 163 days, while the total recoveries have surpassed 96 lakhs, said the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:41 IST
India's total active caseload slumps below 3 lakh, lowest in 163 days
Active cases continue to decline, now below 3 lakhs. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

India has achieved another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak as the active caseload of the country has fallen below 3 lakh for the first time after 163 days, while the total recoveries have surpassed 96 lakhs, said the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The active caseload was below the 3 lakh mark i.e. 2,92,258 last on 12 July, according to an official release.

The Ministry said that the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk below 3 per cent to 2.90 per cent. A net decline of 11,121 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 20,000 daily new cases (19,556) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 173 days.

"India's active cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (219). The figure is much higher for countries like the US, Italy, Brazil, Turkey and Russia," the Ministry said. The total recovered cases have crossed 96 lakhs (96,36,487) which translates to a recovery rate of 95.65 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 93,43,969.

Around 30,376 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and new recoveries have been exceeding the new cases continuously since last 25 days. The high level of testing on a daily basis combined with high levels of recoveries along with steadily declining new cases have led to a slide in the mortality rate.

75.31 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,053 recoveries, followed by Kerala with 4,494 recoveries and West Bengal with 2,342 daily recoveries.

75.69 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,423 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,834 new cases while West Bengal reported 1,515 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for 76.74 per cent of the 301 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. 18.27 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 55 deaths. West Bengal and Kerala follow with 41 and 27 new deaths, respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September: Health Ministry.

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September Health Ministry....

U-17 WWC will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

The Indian womens football team striker Bala Devi feels that the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup in 2022 will bring in a fresh change in Indian parents mind-set about motivating their daughters to embrace the sport. In another effort...

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

Children from Madrids San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spains bumper Christmas lottery known as EL Gordo the fat one, which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020