Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio mayor arrested over alleged bribery scheme

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday, nine days before the end of his term, for alleged involvement in a corruption scheme at city hall, police and prosecutors said. Crivella, who was arrested at home on the western side of Rio, denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of political persecution.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:03 IST
Rio mayor arrested over alleged bribery scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday, nine days before the end of his term, for alleged involvement in a corruption scheme at city hall, police and prosecutors said.

Crivella, who was arrested at home on the western side of Rio, denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of political persecution. The mayor's arrest comes after a wave of corruption investigations that have landed five former Rio state governors to jail. "I am innocent and I don't know what is going on. This is a political persecution," Crivella told reporters after his arrest.

The investigation is partially based on plea bargain testimony from someone who admitted to laundering money for a group with ties to the mayor, running a scheme in which bribes were paid in exchange for public contracts, prosecutors said. Other suspects were also arrested on Tuesday, police said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballads of protest: Haryanvi artistes pen, sing songs for agitating farmers in streets

A corner of the farmers protest site at the Tikri border on the Haryana side reverberates every day with strains of folk music and songs whose lyrics tell tales of struggle and resistance. A makeshift performance pavilion has come up in a s...

Amritsar: 7 passengers, crew member on flight from UK test positive for COVID

Seven passengers and a crew member who arrived here from the UK in an Air India flight tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research O P Soni said those who tested positive for the infection ...

Dr Blade Nzimande pays tribute to late Prof Malusi Marcus Balintulo

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has paid tribute to the late Professor Malusi Marcus Balintulo.The Minister was saddened by the news of the passing of Balintulo, who was a former Vice-Chancellor of Walt...

Piyush Goyal assures Bangladesh complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade

Minister of Railways, Commerce Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal today assured Bangladesh, from Indias side, complete cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade between the two countries. Addressing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020