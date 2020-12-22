Left Menu
Kerala reports 6,049 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

A total of 6,049 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 61,468.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 6,049 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 61,468. According to the state's health department, a total of 27 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, surging the death toll to 2,870.

As many as 5,057 recoveries were recorded today, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 6,50,836. A total of 64, 829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

Kerala Government on Monday issued an order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to reopen following COVID-19 norms. India's total COVID-19 count stand at 1,00,75,116 after 19,556 cases reported on Tuesday. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 2,92,518 after 30,376 new recoveries were recorded. The overall recoveries have now mounted to 96,36,487.

As per Health Ministry, 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,46,111. (ANI)

