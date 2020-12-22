HM Amit Shah recommends Special Operation Medal to 39 police officers 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday recommended the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for the Year 2020 to 39 police officers, including 15 from Delhi, six from Karnataka and five from Gujarat. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the selected include five police officers from Tamil Nadu and eight from Kerala.

The Delhi Police officers are: Special CP Neeraj Thakur, DCP Manishi Chandra, ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, Inspectors Sunil Kumar, Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Kumar, Sub Inspectors Pankaj Kumar Chauhan, Manoj Kumar, Sunder Gautam, Yashpal Singh, Amit Kumar, Arvind Singh, Shamsher Singh, ASI Brij Pal. The Karnataka Police officers are: IGP Soumendu Mukherjee, SP S K Umesh, ACP D Kumar, Inspector Susheela R, constables Shankar Y and Prakash N.

The Gujarat Police officers are: DIG Himanshu Shukla, SP Shaikh Imtiyaz Gulammahiyuddin, DSP Kanubhai Kishorbhai Patel, Inspector Malhotra Vijaykumar Rameshbhai, SI Bhuva Khetankumar Maganbhai. The Tamil Nadu Police officers are: DIG N Kannan, SPs J Mahesh and S Aravind, DSP B Pandarinathan, Inspector M Damodaran.

The Kerala Police officers are: SP Abdul Karim U, Inspector Manoj Parayatta, SIs Abbas K, Muhammed Basheer TK, Syam Kumar S K, Havaldar Nidheesh C, constables Sakeer K and Abdul Hameed M..