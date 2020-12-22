Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. Since then, security forces have been looking for those responsible for killing the soldier.In its statement, the military said the 10 militants killed Tuesday were involved in the soldiers death.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:39 IST
Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provided to the military, came after troops conducted a raid on the same town, Awaran, on Sunday in which a soldier was killed. Since then, security forces have been looking for those responsible for killing the soldier.

In its statement, the military said the 10 militants killed Tuesday were involved in the soldier's death. It said troops also seized a cache of weapons in the raid. Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups that have been demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020