Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: Standoff between Governor, CM over Farm Laws after permission for special Assembly Session denied

Triggering a new standoff between the centre and state government regarding Farm Laws, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad has denied recommendation forwarded to him by State Cabinet to convene a special assembly session on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:58 IST
Kerala: Standoff between Governor, CM over Farm Laws after permission for special Assembly Session denied
Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Triggering a new standoff between the centre and state government regarding Farm Laws, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad has denied recommendation forwarded to him by State Cabinet to convene a special assembly session on Wednesday. The Governor refused to give assent to the special assembly session supposed to be held on Wednesday to discuss and reject the three farm laws passed by Centre. A resolution was expected against the farm laws, and Governor denied it against the normal decorum of giving assent.

After a clarification was sought and denial of permission was conveyed to state government, Kerala Chief Minister sent a letter to Governor's office stating that Governor has no power to reject the recommendation of the government having clear majority in the assembly. "Governor's action is against the constitution. He does not have discretionary power in calling legislature. He has no power to reject the recommendation of the government having clear majority in the assembly," he said.

Further, he stated, "The argument that there is no undeclared emergency is wrong. The agitation by the farmers in different parts of the country for the last few days proves so. Kerala, which is dependent on other states for food, is deeply concerned about the problems faced by the farming community and the agricultural sector", the letter mentioned. "The action of the governor is contrary to Article 174 (1) of the Constitution. The governor has no discretion to convene or adjourn the meeting", the letter added.

"The President and the Governor are acting on the advice of the Cabinet. In a similar case in the past, that is the case between the state of Punjab and Shamsir Singh (1975), the Supreme Court had made its stand clear", the letter stated. The letter added, "The Sarkaria Commission on Central-State Relations has underlined that the Governor is obliged to comply with the recommendations of the state government to convene or to adjourn the Assembly with a majority in the Assembly. The governor has no power when to reject a cabinet recommendation or when to convene an assembly. The rules are the same for everyone."

Meanwhile, members of Youth Congress held a protest march at the Kerala Raj Bhawan against the governor's move on Tuesday. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation. The talks between the protestors and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020