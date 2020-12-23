Left Menu
BSF, BGB discuss host of issues in bi-annual meet

The meet is happening in Guwahati for the first time and it will continue till December 26.Development and infrastructure work, sharing of information, joint efforts for effective implementation of the coordinated border management plan, confidence building measures and various other border-related issues were discussed and their solutions were reached, the BSF said in a statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:16 IST
The 51st director general-level talks between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh began on Tuesday with both sides deliberating on a range of issues, including sharing of information and confidence-building measures. The meet is happening in Guwahati for the first time and it will continue till December 26.

''Development and infrastructure work, sharing of information, joint efforts for effective implementation of the coordinated border management plan, confidence building measures and various other border-related issues were discussed and their solutions were reached,'' the BSF said in a statement. BSF Inspector General Hardeep Singh gave a warm welcome to the 11-member BGB delegation, led by its Director General Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, on their arrival and a guard of honour was also placed as per standard operating procedures, it said.

The DG-level talks between the two forces of India and Bangladesh started in 1975 and it became a bi-annual event since 1993, being held in both the nations alternatively. ''The objective of said meeting is to establish a joint mechanism of border management for effective control on border activities and to enhance cooperation in getting rid of various unwanted happenings like border smuggling, attacks on border, infiltration, etc,'' the BSF said.

It is also a way of presenting ground-level realities and plights of troops, it said. ''Agendas for ameliorating the relation between both the forces are also discussed in the meeting,'' the statement said.

