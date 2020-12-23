U'khand: District judge suspended; five judges transferred

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday suspended District Judge, Dehradun, Prashant Joshi. Disciplinary proceedings had earlier been initiated against Joshi after he was charged with acting against the Government Servants' Conduct Rules. It was held that Joshi used a private vehicle, belonging to his acquaintance, for discharge of official duties. After the recommendation of the acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath through an order dated 22nd December 2020, the Registrar of the High Court issued the suspension order. The order puts the District Judge under suspension with immediate effect. During the period of his suspension, Joshi will be entitled to half his salary. Until further orders, he shall remain attached with the District Judgeship's headquarter Rudraprayag and he will not leave the station without obtaining permission of the High Court.

Meanwhile, five judges were transferred in the state on Tuesday. Four other recommendations have been sent to the government for transfer including that of the Registrar General of the High Court of Uttarakhand, according to the Registrar (Vigilance), Anuj Kumar Sanghal, of the High Court. As per the list issued by Sanghal on Tuesday, G.K. Sharma, Director, Uttarakhand Judicial & Legal Academy, Bhowali, District Nainital has been transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge, Pithoragarh. C.P. Bijalwan, Presiding Officer, Food Safety Appellate Tribunal, Dehradun is repatriated, transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge, Bageshwar. Rajendra Joshi, District & Sessions Judge, Pithoragarh is transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge, Nainital, the list stated. Nitin Sharma, Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kashipur, District Udham Singh Nagar is repatriated, transferred and posted as Director, Uttarakhand Judicial & Legal Academy, Bhowali, District Nainital.

The list also mentioned that Dhananjay Chaturvedi, District & Sessions Judge, Bageshwar has been transferred and posted as Registrar General, High Court of Uttarakhand. The recommendations that have been sent to the government to post are of Hira Singh Bonal, Registrar General, High Court of Uttarakhand as Principal Secretary, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Uttarakhand, Dehradun.

Rajeev Kumar Khulbey, District & Sessions Judge, Nainital, has been recommended for the post of Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Uttarakhand, Nainital. It has been recommended that Sujata Singh, 1st Additional District Judge, Dehradun, be given additional charge of the Presiding Officer, Food Safety Appellate Tribunal, Dehradun.

Varun Kumar, Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, Haldwani, District Nainital, to be given additional charge of the Presiding Officer, Labour Court Kashipur, District Udham Singh Nagar, as per the recommendation..