Irish PM says Brexit deal more likely than not, talks may go past Christmas

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:45 IST
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he now believes British and European Union negotiators are more likely than not to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, but that talks may go beyond Christmas Day. "I would like to see it happenIng before Christmas, it could go beyond Christmas Day. There are political factors at play," Martin told a news conference on Tuesday.

Asked if the EU would go beyond its current offer of how to carve up fish catch in British waters, he added: "There are a range of issues on the fishing issue, it's not just the percentage share. There’s a transition timeline, length of time for a transition period after the deal is done so there are a number of ways of dealing with the issue."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

