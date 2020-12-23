Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N., African Union peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur to end Dec. 31

According to the U.N. website of the peacekeeping mission, there are currently some 4,000 troops, 480 police advisers, 1,631 police, 483 international civilian staff and 945 national civilian staff on the ground. Conflict spread in Sudan's western Darfur region from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 04:24 IST
U.N., African Union peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur to end Dec. 31

A joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region will end on Dec. 31, the U.N. Security Council decided on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it established the operation.

The 15-member Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that terminates the mandate for the mission, known as UNAMID, at the end of the month and outlines a six-month drawdown of troops with a complete withdrawal by June 30. According to the U.N. website of the peacekeeping mission, there are currently some 4,000 troops, 480 police advisers, 1,631 police, 483 international civilian staff and 945 national civilian staff on the ground.

Conflict spread in Sudan's western Darfur region from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum. Government forces and mainly Arab militia that moved to repress the revolt were accused of widespread atrocities. An estimated 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced. Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was deposed by the military in April 2019 after months of protests against poor economic conditions and Bashir's autocratic, three-decade rule.

A transitional government was formed under a three-year power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups that is meant to lead to free and fair elections. In June, the Security Council established a U.N. political mission to assist Sudan's political transition, support peace processes, assist peace-building, civilian protection and rule of law, in particular in Darfur, and help coordinate humanitarian aid and development assistance.

Many Darfuri residents say UNAMID has not effectively protected them, but they fear its withdrawal will leave them more vulnerable and have staged protests in recent weeks. In October, Sudan's transitional authorities finalized a peace deal with some rebel groups from Darfur. But the agreement excluded the group that has been most active on the ground.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK businesses report deepening hit from renewed COVID clamp-down - CBI

A fall in British business activity deepened after the country began to tighten coronavirus restrictions again last month, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday, calling for more support for businesses from the government....

Wealth gap yawns wide between UK's ethnic groups - think tank

People of Black African ethnicity in Britain typically have just one eighth of the wealth of white British people, an economic think tank said, calling for reforms to narrow the wealth divide between ethnic groups. The Resolution Foundation...

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed - SMMT

British car production fell only slightly in November but output is down by almost a third so far in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the approach of a possible Brexit shock at the end of this month, an industry body said. Production f...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Opening-night rosters feature 107 international playersOpening night rosters for the National Basketball Associations 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020