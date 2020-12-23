Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand HC suspends Dehradun District judge for using car of booked person, suspended

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday suspended Dehradun District Judge Prashant Joshi on charges that he used his official 'District Judge' board in a private car while he travelled to Mussourie to attend the camp court on December 21 and 22.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:13 IST
Uttarakhand HC suspends Dehradun District judge for using car of booked person, suspended
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday suspended Dehradun District Judge Prashant Joshi on charges that he used his official 'District Judge' board in a private car while he travelled to Mussourie to attend the camp court on December 21 and 22. The High Court said that a First Information Report (FIR) is registered against the car's owner Kewal Krishan Soin and attached Joshi with District Judgeship's headquarter Rudraprayag.

The order, dated December 22, 2020, said: "Prashant Joshi, District Judge, Dehradun, against whom a disciplinary proceeding is contemplated, with regard to following charges, is put under suspension with immediate effect." The court further said that his act and conduct touches upon his integrity, amounts to grave misconduct along with violation of many rules of the Uttarakhand Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 2002.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the car under sections 420 (forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Rajpur, Dehradun. A writ petition (criminal) by Soin to quash this FIR is pending in Uttarakhand High Court.

The court noted that the Judge's actions "may be intended to protect the owner and the occupants of the car from nefarious activities." "That aforesaid act and conduct of Prashant Joshi touches upon his integrity, amounts to grave misconduct and is in violation of Rule 3(1), 3(2), and Rule 30 of the Uttarakhand Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 2002. Said conduct is unbecoming of a Judicial Officer," the court said.

The High Court further said that Joshi, during the period of his suspension, will get half of his salary payable on the date of suspension as subsistence allowances along with dearness allowance. "Other compensatory allowances shall be admissible subject to the condition that expense is being actually incurred by him, for which, such compensatory allowances are admissible. During the period of suspension and until further orders, Prashant Joshi shall remain attached with the District Judgeship's headquarter Rudraprayag and he shall not leave the station without obtaining the prior permission of the Court," the order added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...

Indian American chief economist SP Kothari to leave SEC by end of January

Indian-American SP Kothari, who played a key role in raising the profile of Securities and Exchange Commission as its chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis DERA, would leave SEC by the end of January. As...

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé breaks arm in training

Lyon striker Moussa Dembl, off to a slow start with just one goal this season, broke his arm during a training session, coach Rudi Garcia said. Dembl wont be available when second-place Lyon hosts Nantes on Wednesday.Well see what the cours...

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020