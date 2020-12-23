Maharashtra: One held with drugs worth Rs 25 lakh near Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:45 IST
Police have arrested one person and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 25 lakh from him near here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. During a checking on Monday evening, the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police saw a man on a two-wheeler handing over a parcel to one person sitting in a car near Dahisar check naka, located on the Mumbai-Thane border.
The police then searched the car and found 250 gm mephedrone, also known as MD, a synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 25 lakh in the vehicle, a spokesman of the MBVV police said. The 40-year-old car occupant, resident of Dongri area in Mumbai, was subsequently arrested and booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.
