Maharashtra: One held with drugs worth Rs 25 lakh near Thane

Police have arrested one person and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 25 lakh from him near here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. During a checking on Monday evening, the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police saw a man on a two-wheeler handing over a parcel to one person sitting in a car near Dahisar check naka, located on the Mumbai-Thane border.

The police then searched the car and found 250 gm mephedrone, also known as MD, a synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 25 lakh in the vehicle, a spokesman of the MBVV police said. The 40-year-old car occupant, resident of Dongri area in Mumbai, was subsequently arrested and booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.