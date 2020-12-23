Left Menu
Maharashtra: One held with drugs worth Rs 25 lakh near Thane

Police have arrested one person and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 25 lakh from him near here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:45 IST
Maharashtra: One held with drugs worth Rs 25 lakh near Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested one person and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 25 lakh from him near here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. During a checking on Monday evening, the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police saw a man on a two-wheeler handing over a parcel to one person sitting in a car near Dahisar check naka, located on the Mumbai-Thane border.

The police then searched the car and found 250 gm mephedrone, also known as MD, a synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 25 lakh in the vehicle, a spokesman of the MBVV police said. The 40-year-old car occupant, resident of Dongri area in Mumbai, was subsequently arrested and booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

