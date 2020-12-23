SPO posted on poll duty goes missing in J-K

A special police officer (SPO), posted on election duty, has gone missing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday

SPO Zakir Hussain Malik was posted on election duty at Frisal in the Kulgam district. He is reported missing since Tuesday along with his service AK rifle, the officials said

Security forces have launched a search for the missing SPO, who hails from the Kulgam district.