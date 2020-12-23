SPO posted on poll duty goes missing in J-K

SPO posted on poll duty goes missing in J-KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:36 IST
A special police officer (SPO), posted on election duty, has gone missing in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday
SPO Zakir Hussain Malik was posted on election duty at Frisal in the Kulgam district. He is reported missing since Tuesday along with his service AK rifle, the officials said
Security forces have launched a search for the missing SPO, who hails from the Kulgam district.
