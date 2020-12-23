Three police officers shot dead in central France

Three police officers have been shot dead in an incident in central France, and a fourth officer wounded, the country's national police force confirmed on Wednesday.

The news was earlier reported by AFP in a post on Twitter. The police officers were responding to a call over domestic violence and were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman, according to an AFP report https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/three-police-officer-shot-dead-fourth-wounded-in-central-france-prosecutors/698011.