Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cairn Energy wins arbitration against India in tax dispute

An international arbitration tribunal had in September ruled against India levying retrospective taxes on Vodafone Group.Sources said an international arbitration tribunal ruled that Indias tax claim of Rs 10,247 crore past taxes over a 2006-07 internal reorganisation of Cairns India business was not a valid demand, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:43 IST
Cairn Energy wins arbitration against India in tax dispute

British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against Indian the government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, sources said Wednesday. This is the second blow to the government in three months. An international arbitration tribunal had in September ruled against India levying retrospective taxes on Vodafone Group.

Sources said an international arbitration tribunal ruled that India's tax claim of Rs 10,247 crore past taxes over a 2006-07 internal reorganisation of Cairn's India business was not a valid demand, sources said. The tribunal has also asked India to pay the funds withheld along with the interest to the Scottish oil explorer for seizing dividend, tax refund and sale of shares to partly recover the dues.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerl...

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.Much of the world shut its bor...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...

Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

Andy Marinos, who has led regional administrative body SANZAAR for the last five years, was appointed Rugby Australia chief executive on Wednesday. The Zimbabwean-born former Wales international replaces Rob Clarke, who took over on an inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020