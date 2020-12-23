Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 Chinese moved amid violence in Central African Republic

China evacuated more than 200 nationals to a safer area after eight Chinese mining company vehicles were stolen during armed conflict ahead of an election in the Central African Republic, its embassy said Wednesday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:15 IST
200 Chinese moved amid violence in Central African Republic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China evacuated more than 200 nationals to a safer area after eight Chinese mining company vehicles were stolen during armed conflict ahead of an election in the Central African Republic, its embassy said Wednesday. A statement on the embassy website said the situation is now under control with the help of UN peacekeeping forces, though there is still sporadic gunfire.

The conflict followed a December 3 court decision to bar former President Francois Bozize from participating in presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. Bozize, in response, gathered rebel groups to march on the capital city Bangui. They have been engaged in conflict with government forces in the Yaloke area since December 15, according to the embassy statement. Eight vehicles and other property belonging to four Chinese mining companies were stolen. No Chinese citizens were injured, according to the embassy.

About 250 were evacuated to a safe place as the situation became tenser in ensuing days. The Central African Republic is a resource-rich country. Timber, gold, and diamonds dominate its exports, according to the International Peace Information Service, a research institute in Belgium.

Russia said Tuesday it had sent 300 military instructors to help train the army in the face of the rebel offensive. The country has seen deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013 when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in Bangui. Mostly Christian militias fought back, resulting in thousands of deaths and displaced people.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerl...

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.Much of the world shut its bor...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...

Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

Andy Marinos, who has led regional administrative body SANZAAR for the last five years, was appointed Rugby Australia chief executive on Wednesday. The Zimbabwean-born former Wales international replaces Rob Clarke, who took over on an inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020