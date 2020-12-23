Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:36 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. "Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He remained devoted to the development of villages and farmers throughout his life, for which he will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the farmers of the country on the occasion of Kisan Diwas, which is celebrated on December 23 -- on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon," he tweeted.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted the income of farmers to increase, their crops to get remunerative prices and their honour to be protected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from him and took several steps for the welfare of farmers. He will not let the interests of farmers to get hurt," he said in another tweet. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

