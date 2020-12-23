Left Menu
No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.

"I'm still reasonably optimistic but there's no news to report to you this morning," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News.

"There's still the same serious areas of disagreement ... we're working through those issues, our negotiators will keep going," he said. "But at the moment there isn't sufficient progress. It isn't a deal that the prime minister feels he can sign us up to."

